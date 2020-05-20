Jacquelyn Denise Mallory, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn Denise Mallory, 60 of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Health Center, following a brief illness.

She was born February 5, 1960 in Savanna, Georgia, the daughter of Tom and Evelyn Brown Ruston.

Mrs. Mallory worked as a Home Health Aide for several years and enjoyed cooking, singing and taking care of other people.

She was a member of Greenwood COGIC, Greenville, Alabama, where she sang in the Choir.

She was a 1978 graduate of East High School in Cleveland.

She married Jerry Mallory Sr. September 1, 1990.

Besides her husband of Youngstown, she leaves to mourn one son, Jerry Mallory Jr. of Youngstown; two daughters, Mrs. Kesheba (Miguel) Pastrana of Gaffney, SC and Mrs. Clarencine Hawkins of Youngstown; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tom and Evelyn Rushton of Youngstown; three brothers; three sisters; three grandchildren, Miss Angela Pastrana of Gaffney, SC, Tyler Hawkins and Tylan Hawkins both of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.

Because of the COVID19 Crisis the family will be holding services at a later date.

Cards and condolences may be mailed to the funeral home, c/o the Mallory Family, 632 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown 44502.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.