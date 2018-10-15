Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman, 80, of 341 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, formerly of The Villages, Florida and Hopwood, Pennsylvania, went to be with our Lord, surrounded by family at UPMC Greenville on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 1:30 a.m.

She was born November 17, 1937 in Uniontown to the late Mary Louise (Ashton) DeCarlo.

Jacque was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

She was married on June 7, 1958 to William L. Merryman, Jr. He is her soulmate for life and they are known as the hand-holding couple everywhere they have lived.

Jacque is survived by her husband, William of 60 years; her daughters, Jayme Sucevic and her husband, Paul, of Markleysburg and Jill Newcomer and her husband, Jake (Jeff), of Greenville; her grandson, Thomas Sucevic and his wife, April, of Uniontown; her granddogs, Brutus Newcomer and Theo Sucevic; her great-granddog and cat, Brock and Mango Sucevic; stepbrother, Bill Moser and his wife, Karen; brother-in-law, Huston Morris; nieces, Sheri and Leslie Morris and Allison Moser and nephew, J.R. Moser.

Jacque was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise (Ashton) DeCarlo; her sister, Donna Morris and her stepfather, Ed Moser.

Jacque was employed as an office manager with Dr. Ronald Spiegel and Dr. Riad Saradar.

She was a lifetime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Her love always showed for her family and friends. She was a shining light for all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 71 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Kevin Anderson officiating. A gathering will follow the service.

Donations in memory of Jacque can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.