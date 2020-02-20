Jacqueline Leone Dennis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) — Jacqueline Leone Dennis, 79, of Fifth Avenue, passed away 3:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, following an extended illness.

She was born November 24, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of Hance and Olive Robinson Dennis.

Jacqueline had retired from employment as a practical nurse and was a member of St. Andrewes AME Church and Williams-Heath Missionary Society.

She enjoyed reading, word seek / search puzzles, traveling and loved dining in new restaurants. She also loved being with family and friends.

Jacqueline is survived by her sisters, Judy Diane Dennis and Jean Ardith Smith and her brother, Hayden Howard Dennis, all of Youngstown; her special cousin / brother, James Lottier Jr.; two nephews, Harold Dennis Jr. and Hance Dennis Jr.; niece, Felicia Dennis; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Harold and Hance Dennis.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. service Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Andrewes AME Church, with the Rev. Jeannette Hubbard.

Burial will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements were by the Murray-Wellington Funeral Home of Alliance.