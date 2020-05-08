Jacqueline D. (Goske) Hall Buntman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline D. (Goske) Hall Buntman, 67, of Harrison Street, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle March 25, 1953 a daughter of the late Donald and Eleanor (Haluska) Goske.

She was married to the late Larry A. Buntman who died June 22, 2019.

Jackie was an administrative assistant at Westminster College and taught adult computer literacy at BC3.

She enjoyed karaoke, swimming, being in the sun, playing cards and going to church where she performed in the praise band. She also loved being with friends and family.

She is survived by two children, Robert J. Hall, III of New Castle and Autumn H. Ealy and her husband Aaron of New Castle, two brothers, Donald ‘Donny’ Goske of Pulaski and William Jeffrey Goske and Alissa of Bellaire, Ohio, one sister, Terri Dunn and her husband Craig of Winona, Ohio, and three grandchildren, James, Summer and Colton.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.