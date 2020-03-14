Jacquelin M. Smith, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelin M. Smith, 73, of Sharp Street died Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on July 26, 1946, a daughter of the late David R. and Kathrine A. (Sherbine) Byers.

She was married to the late Gerald E. Smith, Sr., who died February 17, 1993.

Mrs. Smith was a nurses’ aid at Hillview Manor and Haven Nursing Home retiring after 30 years.

She was a member of the Wesley Methodist Church.

She is survived by four children, Jacquelin M. Reighert of New Castle, Jason A. Smith of Bessemer, Joseph S. Smith of Freedom and Jennifer L. Bradley of Deltona, Florida; one brother, Rev. David E. Byers of Martinsburg, West Virginia; one sister, Margaret A. Noah of New Castle; her half-daughter, Kathrine V. Amaral of Toronto, Canada and five grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Gerald E. Smith, Jr. and James D. ‘Bo’ Smith.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.