Jacob Reis, Jr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 7, 2021 following complications after surgery, Jacob (Jake) Reis, Jr. passed away at Cleveland Clinic.

Jake was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1947 to Jacob F. Reis, Sr. and Mary M. (Nicola) Reis (both deceased). Childhood years were spent in Peters Township, Chicora and the Carrick area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While growing up Jake was active in football, baseball, basketball, wrestling, fishing and hunting. Jake graduated from Carrick High School in 1965.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was on the USS Intrepid Aircraft Carrier, completed Navy Seal training and boxed in the Navy and was undefeated.

After the Navy, Jake continued boxing in the Golden Gloves. He also began working at J and L Steel Open Hearth on the South Side of Pittsburgh.

While working full time he pursued his education at the University of Pittsburgh and received his Bachelor in Science in Industrial Engineering degree. He was a member of Alpha Pi Mu, the Industrial Engineering Honor Society. Jake also obtained his Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and Master in Business Administration degrees.

He continued his career in the steel industry and was Superintendent of Coated Products and Central Maintenance at WCI Steel in Warren, Ohio when he retired in 2010.

Jake loved nature and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting locally, as well as in Newfoundland (Canada), Utah, Alaska and in British Columbia (Canada). Jake raised and trained Labrador Retrievers, raised horses, cattle, sheep, goats, ducks and chickens. He enjoyed supporting his daughters when they showed and competed with their horses. He farmed for 40+ years and enjoyed planting fruit trees, building flower beds, putting in gardens, raising crops, working with honeybees and tapping maple trees to make his own syrup. He was passionate about Pittsburgh Steelers football and enjoyed Pittsburgh Penguin hockey.

Jake was a proud lifetime member of the NRA and he lived by the motto “God, Family, and Country”; he was a loyal and faithful husband and father. Jake often said, “No man is promised tomorrow.” He would want us to think that he is on a long hunting trip and he will show us his bounty when we meet again in Heaven.

Jake was married to Joyce (Neiport) Reis on May 19, 1972 and he was proud to be married for 48 years.

He said the best days of his life were when his daughters were born, Mrs. Samantha (spouse, Daniel) Eaves and granddaughter, Skylar Danielle Eaves and Ms. Jaclyn Reis and granddaughter, Isabella Jakelyn Reis (all of Greenville, Pennsylvania). He is also survived by two brothers, David J. Reis (spouse, Mary) of Happy Valley, Oregon and Mark A. Reis (spouse, Cheryl) of Mercer, Pennsylvania, as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Dennis Boyce of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matthew and Linda Neiport of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Ronald J. Checchio, who he called his brother and best friend of Erie, Pennsylvania; his faithful female Labrador Retriever, Sky, who he took everywhere with him and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery where Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, Jake’s family would appreciate donations be sent in his name to Wounded Warrior Project.