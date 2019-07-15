Jacob Moss, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Jacob Moss will be held Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.



Mr. Jake Moss entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 11:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.



He was born August 23, 1950, the son of Jacob Moss of West Middlesex, who survives and the late Mary (Gardner) Moss.



A lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, Jake graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1969.



He married the late Patricia Hughes in 1986 and from that union, the couple had two children, Byron Moss and Brittany Moss.



After a 31-year career at GM Lordstown and retiring in 2001, Jake enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, playing games such as Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy and spending time with his family.



Jake was a member of First Baptist Church in Farrell, where he was a Sunday school teacher.



Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his father and his children, are grandchildren, Byron Moss, Jr., Promise Moss, Eternity Moss, Lariha Franklin-Moss and Kyrin Moss; one brother, David Moss; four sisters, Rosemary Mincey, Doris Johnson, Carolyn Shirrmacher and Patricia Denmark and his companion, Gloria Humphrey and her children, Reynard Humphrey, Roshwanda Humphrey and her grandchildren, Rayshawn Wilkerson and Emma Rose Humphrey; as well as, a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.



Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

