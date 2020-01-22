Jacklynn A. Olson, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacklynn A. Olson, age 65, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died at home on Monday, January 20, 2020.



She was born August 16, 1954 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Darl S. and Ruth J. (Tucker) Logan.



A lifetime area resident, Jackie was a 1972 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and the Ashtabula County Vocational School in pre-nursing. She went on to St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Cleveland to receive her associate degree and become an L.P.N.

She was employed at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania for over 20 years and at several area nursing homes.

Jackie attended the Williamsfield United Methodist Church and was a member of the Williamsfield Mother’s Club.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.



Jackie married David E. Olson, Sr. on November 2, 1984 and he preceded her in death on September 30,2018.

She is also preceded by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica R.A. (Tim) Stilson of Williamsfield, Ohio; her son, Jon M.L. (Misty) Huffman of Williamsfield, Ohio; her stepson, David E. (Melissa) Olson, Jr. of Champion, Ohio; her two sisters, Darla Carter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Lori Coleman of Wayne Township, Ohio; her eight grandchildren, Melanie, Lucas, Autumn, Allison, Mya, Jada, Emma and Kaden and one great-granddaughter.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Williamsfield Community Center, corner of State Route 322 and 7, Williamsfield, Ohio.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

