Jackie Paul Beckner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie Paul “Jack” Beckner, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his son’s home in Niles, Michigan, following a short battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born December 19, 1931 in Chester, West Virginia to Lewie A (John) Beckner and Grace Morgan Beckner.

Jack graduated from Chester High School and furthered his education by attending the Carnegie Institute of Technology and the Engineering School of West Virginia University graduating with a degree in engineering.

He was employed over the years with various companies which included Crucible Steel Corporation, Dravo Corporation, Herr-Voss Corporation, Janco Machinery, WK Stamets Corporation and Reichard Industries. He worked with titles that ranged from draftsmen, design engineer, project engineer, sales engineer and manager of sales and engineering, all related to large equipment used in the special equipment and steel industry.

Jack was a lover of classic automobiles, nature and animals, the West Virginia Mountaineers and anything related to his beloved West Virginia Hills.

He was a member of the Glenn Christian Church and the Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

Jack is survived by his children, Jackie (Kevin) Bokros and their son, Christopher of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Jeff (Pam) Beckner and their children, Kyle and Amber, of Niles, Mighian; James (Debbie) Murray of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and their children, Richard Murray of Atlanta, Georgia; Shawn (Casey) Murray and their children, Laurynn and Lexie of Anderson, South Carolina and Kristin Harrison of Cortland, Ohio and the mother of his four children, Roberta Jean Beckner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lee Allen Beckner in 2018 and his wife and friend, Elaine whom he married October 16, 2010 and passed away May 27, 2018.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.