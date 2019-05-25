Jackie Marie Miller Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at the New Hope Baptist Church, for Mrs. Jackie Marie Miller, 79, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Mrs. Miller was born January 31, 1940 in Atmore, Alabama, a daughter of Jack and Fannie Williams Smith.

She was a 1958 graduate of East High School.

Jackie had been employed as a dietary supervisor at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 36 years, retiring in 2002.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she enjoyed fellowshipping and worshipping the Lord.

She enjoyed line dancing, cooking, traveling and shopping.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted son, Keith Miller; a sister, Leona Moss; two brothers, John Smith and Reuben (Dorothy) Smith, all of Youngstown and a host of family and dear friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “June” Miller, Jr., whom she married July 9, 1960 and who passed away December 26, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

