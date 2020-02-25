Jacket L. Richardson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacket L. Richardson, age 80, of Warren, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born March 7, 1939 in Jackson, Alabama, the son of Robert and Mary Pearl (Darrington) Richardson and had lived in Ohio since 1955.

Jacket retired from Delphi Electronics after 39 years of employment.

He belonged to First Baptist Church of Braceville and IEU-717 and enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

He is sadly missed by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Joanne (Turner) Richardson, whom he married August 30, 1969; one son, Matthew T. Richardson (Janell) of Warren; three grandchildren, Justice Richardson, Jayla Richardson and Matthew Richardson; two sisters, Rannie Busby (B.T.) of Cleveland and Virginia Beckham (John) of Cleveland; three sisters-in-law, Deloris Richardson, Dora Richardson and Regina Richardson and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; one son, Todd Richardson and six brothers, Thomas, Jesse, Robert, Jr., Albert, Alonzo and Hunter Richardson.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Braceville.



Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27 at the church prior to services.

Interment will follow at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.