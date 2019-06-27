Jack William Raver Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack William Raver, “the Hawk” died unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Canfield, Ohio. Jack was 76 years young.



Family and friends will be received this Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Immediately following the memorial service a Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 p.m.



Jack was born on March 25, 1943 in Youngstown, son of Lewis G. and Juanita L Wining Raver.

Jack was a self-employed professional lLandscaper and a member of the Austintown Eagles #3298.

To have known Jack, was to love him. The words to the song “MY WAY” was how he lived, on his own terms. He had many passions, but was the happiest when he was racing or popping wheelies on his Yamaha YZ 400 dirt bike or cruising the open road on his full dress Harley. His athleticism allowed him to excel in track and baseball at early age playing for Canfield High Class of 1961 but he was best known for his moves on the football field, attracting a following of spectators. Jack was most in his element when he was outdoors camping, fishing, swimming, stoking the biggest fire or pulling an ‘Evel Knievel’ diving off cliffs! His competitive edge and intensity for a challenge made him a cornhole master! He loved all animals; especially his German Shepherds, which always had the name “Rip”. His family was the most important thing to him; especially his daughters and two grandchildren. He taught them to love life in a way that only Jack could have taught and his laugh and ability to make others laugh will be forever etched in those who knew him. Jacks free spirit and unwavering loyalty drew many to him and he had many friends that loved him, which made his life richer than most.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rosemary Raver; daughters, Renee Raver Rubesich of Youngstown and Raelyn Marie Raver of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Michael Anthony Rubesich and Brooke Marie Rubesich, both of Canfield; brother, Doug Raver of Arizona; sister, Jo Ellen Raver of North Carolina and his friend, companion and girlfriend for the past 15 years, Diane Davidson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to the family to defray the cost of final expenses or to the charity of their choice in his name.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.