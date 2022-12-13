MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Pittman, age 78, of Mineral Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Born September 8, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio; he was the son of James I. and Lena M. “Sue” (Arnette) Pittman.

Jack was a 1962 graduate of Atwater High School; he attended Bob Jones University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies.

He retired in 2015 from the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. He lived a life of service to God and others in various roles as a pastor, youth pastor, teacher and mentor.

Jack was a loving and faithful husband of 55 years to his wife, Margaret “Margie”; a tremendous and loving father to his children, Rachel (Richard) Lawler and Dan (Krista) Pittman; a proud and ever-present grandfather who adored his grandchildren, Richie Lawler, Katie (Anders) Bengtson and Anna Pittman; he is also survived by brothers and sisters, Jim, John, Jeff, Janice and Janeen, their families, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn.

Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Howland, 8957 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484, where friends will be received starting at 11:00 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Jack’s memory to either: Faith Baptist Church, 1401 Shaw Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, or to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Youngstown, OH 44510 or online at www.rescuemissionmv.org.

