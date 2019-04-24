Jack L. Beggs Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, for Jack L. Beggs, 77, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019.

Jack was born July 8, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Jack and Ethel Ostoff Beggs.

He was a 1959 graduate of Brooklyn Tech and attended the Pratt Institute.

He was a systems analyst for GMAC & EDS.

Jack loved model railroads, listening to music, his Firebird and animal causes.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, the former Eileen H. Olsen; his children, Sandra Ellen (partner Joe Page) Beggs of Greyslake, Illinois, Jennifer L. Beggs of Brooklyn, New York and Jack L. (Angela) Beggs III of Boardman; a sister, Barbara Beggs- Hirsch of Boston, Massachusetts and his grandchildren, Mary Kate Stevens, Adam Beggs and Lucas Beggs.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy, 6375 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Dublin, OH 43017 or ohio@tnc.org.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.