Jack Gould, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Gould, 88, of East Palestine, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Jack was born on April 3, 1931, in Tarentum, Pennslyvania, to Floyd and Margaret Sample Gould.

Upon his discharge from the United States Navy, he married Ruth McKay and had three children, Carla, Lynn and Cheryl.

In 1957, he partnered with his brother-in-law, Ray McKay, to form, McKay & Gould Drilling.

Jack had a passion for golf and continued playing until the age of 87. Ruth and Jack spent many years together golfing at many courses.

Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth and a grandson, Andrew Holmes.

He is survived by his second wife, Nancy Toy; three children, Carla (Gary) Channell, Lynn (Cindy) Gould and Cheryl (Bob) Holmes; his sisters, Betty and Jo Ann; grandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Jobey, Logan, Cody and great-grandsons.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A private burial at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.linsleyroyal.com. Linsley-Royal Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.