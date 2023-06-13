YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Yvonne Buck departed this life peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at The Hospice House in Boardman, Ohio.

Sister Buck was born on July 25, 1959 to the late Reverend Joseph Dace and Mrs. Arabelle (Spires) Dace.

Sister Buck was a graduate of South High School and went on to study Early Childhood Development. She worked in the activities department at the former Mahoning County Nursing Home.

Sister Buck gave her life to the Lord at an early age and went on to serve in the church. Known for her sweet high voice, Sister Buck would bless others singing praises to the Lord and winning souls for Christ. She also served on the nurse’s guild at the former Faith Temple Baptist Church. She was later a devoted member of Restoration Miracle Deliverance Temple under the late Apostle Moses Mason and his wife Lady Joann Mason.

Sister Buck enjoyed entertaining family and friends, singing, shopping, baking, and decorating.

Sister Buck was previously married to Steve Buck and was a loving mother to her four children in whom she instilled the love of Christ.

Sister Buck leaves to cherish her memories her children Ronald Dace, Stevonna (Brian) Van Dusen, Stephanie Buck, and Isaiah Jackson, Jr. all of Youngstown, Ohio; her sisters Darnel “D” Dace-Williams of Houston, Texas and Teresa Hill of Youngstown, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, five nieces and nephews and a host of loved ones, relatives, and friends.

Sister Buck was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents Mrs. Lessie Mae Wesley, Rev. John K. Spires, Sr., Mrs. Hattie Dace and Mr. William “Bill” Dace, Sr.

A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Yvonne Buck was previously held by the family, in accordance with their wishes for privacy.

Arrangements were handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

