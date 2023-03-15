FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Wilma L. Shephard will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1120 Darr Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Shephard was called home on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Sharon Regional Health System after an extended illness.

Wilma was born on June 2, 1938 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of WIlliam Shephard and Emma (Martin).

She was a graduate of Sharon High School.

She was a loyal employee at Sharon Regional Health System, where she worked as a LPN for 40 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Crystal Taylor (Martin) and Emmarhea Shephard; her grandchildren, Da-Trice Shephard (Michael Burns), Ja’Mare Myers (Katherine), Del-Warren Myers (Cashmere Cozart), Ebonee Myers, Tamika Dowdy, Sarah Curry and Martin Taylor, Jr. and her great-grandchildren, D’Nazsha, Malaiah, Myah, Michael, Jr. Burns, Destinee Washington, Jamrah, Marcris, Emma-Chanel Myers, Olivia and Jaden Patton and Timothy Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma Shephard; her brothers, William, Robert, Edward, Warner and Charles and her sisters, Dorothy Matthews, Thelma Staley and Sharon Cook.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

