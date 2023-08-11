SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Life and Legacy of William Wright, Jr.

William Wright, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Mr. Wright was born June 1, 1948, at the Sharon General Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania to the union of the late William Wright, Sr. and Mamie Lee Jones Wright.

Mr. Wright was a graduate of Farrell High School and served three years in the U.S. Army.

He was a retiree of General Motors Fabrication Plant.

Mr. Wright loved life, people and most of all – HIS FAMILY! His trademarks were his sense of humor and always being the life of the party. He also was a collector of automobiles and appreciated the finer things of life, yet he was extremely generous towards family and friends.

Mr. Wright was greatly loved and his legacy will be sustained by his daughters, Cara Bess Austin and Nanette Lori Hill; son, Westley James Drummond; sisters, Amanda Phillips and Charlene Allen, whom was also his caregiver; several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, especially, Verne Wright, who was always present to assist him.

Mr. Wright was welcomed at the gates of Heaven by his parents; wife, Geravia; brother, Caldwell; sister, Mary; niece, Althea Renee; nephews, Chip and Daniel Wiley and his longtime partner, Lucy.

The family of William Wright, Jr. wishes to thank each person for every intentional act of love and outpouring of kindness which has been extended to us. The family wishes to thank everyone for the ministries of prayer, peace and presence during our time of loss

Our special thanks to Rev. Donald Campbell, Rev. Samson Murry, Pastor Clevon Dukes clergy and the entire membership of New Hope Baptist Church.

Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that ye have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

A Celebration of Life service, with military honors, was held Monday, August 7, 2023, New Hope Baptist Church, 909 Lee Avenue, in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Comfort ministry and transitional arrangements entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1059 Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121 (724) 983-1523.

