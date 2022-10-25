FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell will be held Friday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m., at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell, Wheatland, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones.

William known as Tiny, was born on April 10, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph and Frances (Thomas) Campbell.

Tiny was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Upon graduating he enlisted into the United States Army.

After an honorable discharge, he was employed at Sawhill, Sharon Regional Medical Center, The Cookery Family Restaurant, Dennys and Farrell School District.

Tiny was an avid Cleveland brows fan, he enjoyed playing cards, attending local sporting events and spending time with family and friends.

Tiny was a member of Greater Morris Chapel AME church, Farrell.

He was also a member of local organizations: Twin City Elks lodge #187, VFW #7597, Men of God, in addition to being a member of the group Gospel Change. He spent a number of years coaching peewee and Midget football, as well as umpiring Little League Baseball.

Tiny leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Damian Campbell, Sr. and Derrick “Dipper” Campbell; his daughters, Cherise Tatum-Morar (Joseph) and Martanique Flint; his siblings, Sandra L. Campbell, Valerie (Michael) Malloy, Robert Wade Campbell and Donald “Soupy” Campbell; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Tiny was greeted in Heaven by his parents; his sons, Adrian Campbell and Elliot Andre Campbell and his siblings, Joseph Campbell, Jr., Ronald “Ronnie” Campbell, Keith “Keke” Campbell, Pamela R. Scott and Marcella Ann Campbell Jones.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

