William Nathaniel Lee, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. William Nathaniel “Billy” Lee will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Lee, 72 transitioned Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Billy was born March 13, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of John L. and Donna Marie Lee.

William was a 1968 graduate of Farrell High School where he was an outstanding athlete, most notably in basketball and football. After he graduated from FHS, he briefly attended college on a football scholarship in Silver City, New Mexico.

He was formerly employed as a driver for McLean Trucking and worked security for UPMC Farrell, JCPenney and George Jr. Republic. A majority of his career was spent at the Mercer County Jail as a correctional officer where he retired after 25 years of service. After retirement his love for sports led him to be an assistant coach for the girls varsity basketball team at Farrell High School.

Billy was a member of Christ Centered Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 28 years Betty Lee; his children, Kenya (Timothy) Harrison of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Jessica McLean of Farrell, Pennsylvania, reared three granddaughters, Oriana Smith, Marissa Hopson and MaRiah Hopson, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Jason Page, Sr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Willie “Billy” West of Los Angeles, California; his siblings, Charlotte (Ernie) Somerset of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Linda Smith of Farrell, Pennsylvania and James (Annette) Morrison, Sr. of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his cousins, Janice McClain of Fort Washington, Maryland, Lolly Jackson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rochelle (Jackie) Robinson of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Richard (Ronda) James, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Mark (Angie) James of Germantown, Maryland; his aunt, Shirley McClain of Farrell, Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren, Jason Page of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Tatyanna Page of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Oriana Smith of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Kaeyla Harkulich, Farrell, Pennsylvania, Marissa Hopson, Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Isaac Herster, Sharon, Pennsylvania, MaRiah Hopson, Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Au’Mari Cuevas, Youngstown, Ohio, William Page, Chesterfield, Virginia, Zoey Page, Chesterfield, Virginia, Imani Archie, Farrell, Pennsylvania, Mila Page, Sharon, Pennsylvania, Paige McLean Archie, Farrell, Pennsylvania, Payton McLean Archie, Farrell, Pennsylvania and Amira Page, Sharon, Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, Levi Brown, Farrell, Pennsylvania, Landon Brown, Farrell, Pennsylvania and Jayce Page, Farrell, Pennsylvania; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandfather, Willie B. James; his uncle, Richard James, Sr.; his aunt, Delores Young and his cousin, Francine Mitchell.

Friends may call Monday, April 26 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Ave Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 27 from10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Friends may also call at the home of Kenya (Timothy) Harrison, 1128 Roemer Blvd in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

