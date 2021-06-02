William Ford, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mr. William Ford, Jr. will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Ford departed this life Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.