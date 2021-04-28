William E. Greene, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. William E Greene, Jr. will be held Wednesday, April 28 at 12:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pemmsylvania.

William E. Greene, Jr. departed this life Friday, April 23, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren, Ohio. He was 69 years old.

William “Billy” was born March 26, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of William E. Greene, Sr. and Beatrice (Perry) Greene.

William was a long distance truck driver.

He loved working on cars and at one time owned an auto repair shop. “Billy” was very gifted and as a handyman also did home repairs; from electrical, to plumbing, to plastering.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children, William E. Greene III and wife, Patty, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Jason Greene and wife, Shannon, of Austintown, Ohio, Brandon Greene of Texas and Christopher Greene of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Phyllis Brown, Youngstown, Ohio, Loretta Reaves, Youngstown, Ohio, Lawrence Campbell and wife, Judy, of Rochester, New York, Wilma Greene of Jacksonville, Florida, Audrey Couch of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Aubrey Greene and wife, Jackie, of Youngstown, Ohio and Alona Jamison and husband, Thomas, of Zebulon, North Carolina and a host of relatives and friends.

William was predeceased by his mother, father, four brothers, Frank Campbell, Donald Campbell, Edward Campbell and Raymond Campbell and his daughter, Bridgette Beatrice Greene.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 28 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Ave Farrell, Pennsylvania.

