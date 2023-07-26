YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” D. Miller,100, beloved husband, father, grandfather and churchman, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

He entered this world on February 12, 1923, Ariton, Alabama born to the union of Charles and Mollie (Condrey) Miller.

He was an Army veteran and defended our country during World War II. He was bestowed two bronze star medals during his active military career. Mr. Miller was honorably discharged March 1943 as a First Sergeant.

Mr. Miller attended college for several years and then continued his public service as a mail carrier of the United States Postal Service. He was also employed at US Steel.

As an active member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, he taught Sunday School and participated in the church’s food ministry. He achieved his goal of insuring more than 10,000 people were provided nutrients during his lifetime.

Mr. Miller’s civic service was represented by his community engagement often providing leadership as an officer with the Buckeye Elks Lodge #73 IBPOE-W and the Rising Sun Lodge #90 & PH F&AM. He was a board member of former Alcoholic Services of Mahoning County and during his tenure served as its president.

He is survived by his bride of 80 years, the former Betty Barden. Meeting by chance at a house party, they began dating. He proposed to his soulmate six months later. He attributed their successful marriage to open communications and active listening to your partner. The Millers were united in Holy Matrimony on July 2, 1943.

He leaves to cherish precious memories, his daughters Debra Lennon of Detroit Michigan, Donna (Clifton) Pickard of Phoenix, Arizona and daughter-in- love I. Lynette Miller of Youngstown. His enduring legacy has been entrusted to his five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Possessing a keen mind and impeccable memory, he was known for his ability to recite in totality William Cullen Bryant’s poetic meditation entitled “Thanatopsis” regarding death.

He was met at Heaven’s gate among the loved ones who preceded him in death including his parents, brother Roy Miller, son Atty. William “Ron” Miller and son-in-love Ronald Lennon.

Public calling hours will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, in the chapel of J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Ave, with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Final interment, with military honors, will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

J. E. Washington Funeral Services has been entrusted to provide the ministry of comfort and transitional care.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. William D. Miller

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.