FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of William A. Murray III will be held Saturday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Murray departed this life Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 25 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to services.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

