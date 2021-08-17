Wendolyn Washington, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Wendolyn Washington will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Wendolyn Iris Washington departed this life Friday, August 6, 2021 in Boardman, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Wendolyn I Washington.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.