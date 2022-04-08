YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Wayne L. Akins will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Akins departed this life on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

