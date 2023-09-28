FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Warren A Nixon, Sr. was born July 18, 1967 in Hempstead, New York, a son of Wilbert “Sunny” Nixon, Jr.

Warren was a 1985 from Farrell High School.

After graduating he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1986-1988 stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

After returning home from the military Warren became widely known as Mr. Fix-it as he could fix or repair anything. In the unlikely event the project was a challenge, undaunted, he would learn and acquire the skills needed to get the job done! In his role as Mr Fix-it, Warren assisted with the construction and redevelopment of many businesses, churches and home improvements in the Shenango – Mahoning valleys. Warren most recently was employed by Millennia Housing Management in Youngstown Ohio.

Warren loved spending quality time and making memories with family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed relaxing at the American Legion in Youngstown.

Warren transitioned into eternal life on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 and is predeceased by his father and grandparents Arrietta and Wilbert Nixon, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wifem Yvonne Nixon; a son, Warren Nixon, Jr.; four daughters, LaShay Nixon, LaShaunda Nixon, Tionna Booth and Essence Cole; five grandchildren, Delano Nixon, Ellionna Nixon, Jaidyen Cole, Jaicyon Cole and Jaileah Cole and will be greatly missed by a score of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

As we gather to remember Mr. Fix-It, let us celebrate the vibrant spirit he brought to every moment, the love he shared with those closest to him and the profound impact he made on our lives.

The Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. services will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Greater Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania. The community is welcome to the calling hours one hour prior, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., to greet the family.

Though he may be physically absent, his spirit will forever live on in our hearts and memories.

Comfort Ministry and Transitional Arrangements were entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1059 Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121 (724) 983.1523 Office

