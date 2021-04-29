Wardell Benton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Wardell Benton departed this life Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio surrounded by his loving family.

Wardell Benton was born on March 21, 1931, in Neelyville, Missouri, a son of Milton Benton and Elverda Turner.

Mr. Benton moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1946 at the age of 15 years old; he began working at Republic Steel. Mr. Benton went on to become a truck driver for Feldman Brothers Produce Company and soon he met his wife, Patrica Fears.

He was a loving husband, father and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Shirley North Benton whom he married in 1993; his children, Christopher (Von-Triece) Benton of Cleveland, Renard Benton of Pittsburgh and Nicole Benton of Boardman, Ohio; a nephew whom he reared, Bernardo Torres, of Jacksonville, Florida; his sisters, Doris Justice of Boardman, Ohio and Beverly Benton of Detroit, Michigan, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patrica Fears; his son, Milton Benton and his brother, Claude Hunt.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

