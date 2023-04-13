YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Walter Moses “Hawkeye” Westbrook, 79, will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Avenue in Campbell, Ohio.

Mr. Westbrook, transitioned from time to his heavenly home, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Beeghly Oaks Center, Boardman.

Walter was born January 27, 1944, to Walter Westbrook, Sr. and Ola Mae Thompson.

He was a 1962 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Upon graduation, he entered the armed services, first serving in the Air Force, then the Army, for a combined total of 24 years.

Walter settled in Box Spring, Georgia upon retirement from military service, before returning to the Youngstown area.

He loved his sports, be it playing pool or baseball or watching his favorite Ohio teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians/Guardians. He was known for his love of music and his ease of making friends wherever he went. Walter will be fondly remembered for his kind and generous heart.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold Westbrook.

He leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy, his brother, Gregory (“Naomi” “Cookie”) Thompson; his grandson, Darrell M. Westbrook; cousin, Larry (Thelma) Thompson of Youngstown; two nephews, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Friday, April 14 at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.