YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Walter Kornegay, 36, will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Kornegay, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

He entered this world on September 11, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Nathaniel and Mary Kornegay.

He was a kind and generous person who often considered the needs of others before his own. His favorite color was red and he enjoyed rap music and classic cars. He was extremely proud of “Christine” his Chevy Caprice. He loved his family unconditionally and his generous spirit will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mary Kornegay and John May who was a father figure to him; his daughters, Ranaja Kornegay of Columbus and Jada Jones of Youngstown; his sisters, Elwanda (Trey) Bradley and Kimberly Nance of Youngstown; his grandmother, Agnes Nance of Youngstown; his aunt, Vernie Nance; his uncle, Wellington Kornegay; a host of other relatives including special cousins, Jason Nance, Rodney Eskew, Lakeisha Veal and his companion, LaRita Whatley of Youngtown.

His father, Nathaniel, welcomed him at the heavenly gates.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

