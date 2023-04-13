AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Walter Harris will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Walter Lee Harris, 64, a resident of Austintown, Ohio, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, April 8, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.

He entered this world on October 12, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, born to Paul Eldridge and Edna Louise Jones. He was raised by his stepfather, Mr. William Harris, Sr. from whom he carried the last name Harris.

Walter is survived by his daughter, Barbra Bonsu; son-in-law, Derick Bonsu; two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Marcus Bonsu of Maryland, as well as, ex-wife, Evelyn Martin and stepdaughter Malika Yates, of Delaware. He is also survived by two brothers, William, Jr. and James Harris, of Youngstown and a sister, Corrine Woodall of Youngstown. Furthermore, Walt is survived by two uncles, Willie Hayden of Campbell and Tony Hayden of Youngstown and two aunts, Nancy Byrd of California and Ruby Silva of Youngstown, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Denise Johnson-Evans and Vivian Thrasher and nephew, William D. Harris.

Any cards or flowers may be sent to the J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Donations may be sent in honor to support Walter’s favorite Healthcare Business run by his daughter via Cashapp: $HousecallMedVisit.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.