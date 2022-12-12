YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Wallace Phillips will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Phillips departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

