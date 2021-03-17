Vivian Hope Baker, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Vivian Hope Baker will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mount COGIC in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Baker departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital. She was 88 years old.

Mrs. Baker was born January 13, 1933 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Venzella McDonald Gardner.

She later relocated to the Shenango Valley and was the devoted wife of Allen Baker and devoted mother of three daughters.

She had a passion for music, social justice and business finance.

She was an important part of integrating African Americans into government positions in Mercer County. She was formerly employed with the Shenango Valley Urban League and the Mercer County Social Services Department. For many years, she owned and managed several rental properties in and around Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was a devoted and faithful member of Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ where she served as Minister of Music for over 40 years.

Vivian spent her golden years at Whispering Oaks in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where she continued to minister through her music. Her family and friends were always important to her and she enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners and other family gatherings.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Marcia Scurry; her siblings, Joyce Brown, Peggy Hairiston, Joyce Brown, Lynn Hollingsworth and William “Chipper” Gardner, Jr.; her grandchildren, Ronnett Robinson, Vivian Brown, Hope Gardner, Marc and Kelley Keller and Romeo Jackson; a host of great-grandchildren; other relatives and her dear friends including, Elizabeth Lampkins.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, including her stepmother, Evelynne Gardner, whom she referred to as “Mama”; her daughters, Mary “Frannie” Frances Brown and Lenora “Vonnie” Keller; her siblings, Gilbert Gardner, Sr., Vernell Gardner, Raymond Crawford and Hazel Gardner and her grandson, Troy Scurry, Sr.

Friends may call Friday, March 19 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the church. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services.

