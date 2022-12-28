FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Ms. Virginia “Jeni” Callahan, will be held Thursday, December 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Virginia “Jeni” Callahan, 68 of Farrell a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Virginia was born on May 1, 1954, to James Callahan, Jr. and Blanche A. Callahan in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In 1973, she married James Lonza Miller, reared four children, Varian “Spook” Callahan of Sharon, Lawanda “Tosha” Green of Farrell, Tracey J. Miller of South Carolina and Jafar J. Martin of Georgia.

Virginia was an adventurous, out-going, fun-loving and spirited woman who enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping and sharing memories of her family, childhood and life experiences while being the life of the party.

In addition to her four children, she leaves behind three brothers, Robert J. Callahan of California, Daryl W. Callahan of North Carolina and James K. Callahan of New Hampshire; three sisters, Debra L. Bowe of Farrell, Yvonne Callahan of Farrell and Nefertari Williams of Sharon; a son-in-law, Jason L. Green of Farrell; a brother-in-law, Douglas Williams of Sharon; a special friend, Patricia Tennant; seven grandchildren, La’Traez Montgomery, Cortasia L. Hilton, La’Trasha Miller, Megan Brown, Miles Brown, Cory L. Hilton and Jacobi L. Green; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. We can’t forget about her side-kick, Nyhlo Williams.

Virginia is predeceased by her parents, James and Blanche Callahan; huband, James L. Miller ; grandson, Cortney L. Hilton; great-granddaughter, Jayalie Brown; niece, Jamina “Jai Jai” Callahan and nephew, Brian J. Brodie.

Virginia was a special and unique person that could find a silver lining in everything regardless of the circumstances. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to cross her path.

A memorial service celebrating her life and legacy will be held at a later date. Submitted by her loving family.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

