Vincent Eugene Hill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Vincent Eugene Hill (Ram) will be held Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Hill peacefully departed from this Earth on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the age of 44.

He was born August 20, 1976 in Youngstown and the son of Eugene, Sr. and Devorice Hill.

Vincent worked in connection with Youngstown City Schools, worked for a Lumber Company, Brentwood and had a successful clothing and landscaping business.

He was an exceptional cook and mechanic. He was an active member of Beulah Baptist Church he sang in the choir as well as ushered. He was a member of the Afro Dogs MC Youngstown Chapter. Vincent took pride in his appearance and wore nothing but the best. He left an everlasting impression on everyone he encountered and was full of love and laughter. Vincent enjoyed spending time with his family and had provided an overwhelming amount of love for everyone, especially his parents.

Vincent leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Devorice Hill and father, Eugene Hill; his children, Tie’arra, Alexus, Vincent and Zy’Aire Hill; his grandchildren, Antron Naze and Desire Hill; his siblings, Annetta, Eugene, Jr., Rhonda, Terry (Ashawnta), Taylor (Chakia), Troy Hill, Brea, Breona, Brandon Berry, Rhonda, Lashell, LaToya, Tanya, Terrance Alexander, Jasmine James and Robert Beachem; an abundance of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Ta’Sharra Hill; his brother, Te’Kquan D. Alexander; aunts Regina Blanchard, Barbra Martin and Jacqueline Davis and nephew, Chase Alexander.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Vincent Eugene Hill.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.