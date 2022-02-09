YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Vernice Penny, 89, will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Vernice Penny departed this earthly life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, peacefully at her home in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the church and the service will begin at 12:00 p.m.

You may send flowers to the church service of Mrs. Vernice Penny.

Internment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

