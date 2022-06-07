YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life service in honor of Mrs. Verna Lee Jones Wylie, 90, will be held Saturday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Wylie transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Verna was born June 16, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry and Nellie Jones. She was the youngest of four children and a Youngstown City Schools graduate. She graduated from the former, Youngstown College’s Dana School of Music, with a bachelor’s degree and was employed as a music teacher with Cleveland City Schools. Verna earned a master’s degree from Westminster University and completed post-graduate work at Case Western Reserve, Kent State University and Adelphi College in Garden City, New York.

She was employed with Warren City Schools from 1958 to 1987 as a music, elementary, corrective reading teacher and reading coordinator. During her time with Warren City Schools, she served as a principal for Garfield Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and East Jr. High. Verna returned from retirement to serve as a staff development specialist for Warren City Schools, a teacher educator for Youngstown State University and principal for Mt. Calvary’s Legacy Academy.

She received the Distinguished Faculty Award from the Warren High Schools Alumni Hall of Fame in 2019.

Verna was a long-time member of Centenary United Methodist Church where she served as the choir director.

She volunteered her time to many organizations. The organization where she felt most influential was the Youngstown Playhouse Minority Advisory Board. Verna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha where she served in undergraduate and graduate chapters. Verna was a charter member of the Delta Delta chapter and served as president of the Epsilon Mu Omega chapter as well as president of the African American Greek Fraternal Organization, where she headed many service projects, including “Spirituals to Broadway.” While she enjoyed success professionally, Verna considered her family her greatest accomplishment.

She married Sidney Wylie in 1958 and had two sons, Eric and Craig. She was a devoted mother and phenomenal grandmother.

She was an avid musician and played the piano for enjoyment and church services. Verna operated a clothing business, “Executive Woman” with her sister, P. Mae White for several years. Verna enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, traveling, and the arts.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her loving husband, Sidney Wylie; her children, Eric Wylie and Craig Wylie; her grandchildren, Brittany, Sydney, Tre’ and Cameron Wylie; her great-grandchild, Aurora Wylie; her sister, P. Mae White and brother, Bennett Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Thelma Jones.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Jaylex Event Center. The family request that mask be required.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Verna Lee Jones Wyllie.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.