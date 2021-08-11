Verdell Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Verdell Pruitt will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 2823 Hillman Street in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Pruitt departed this life Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Pruitt was born to Lawrence and Lalar Pruitt on June 11, 1938, in Ozark, Alabama. The family moved from the south to the north, landing in Wanesville, Ohio and eventually settling in Youngstown, Ohio, in the Briar Hill area.

The family consisted of Lawrence, Lalar and the children, William, Verdell, Magdalene, Clemmiec and Donnell.

Verdell’s vivacious personality open many doors in her life. After attending school she worked diligently to provide for herself and two daughters. Working in various industries such as nursing homes, factories, retail stores, etc., Verdell landed an esteemed job at Packard Electric. This job afforded her the means to make a move to California where she dreamed of living.

After living in Los Angeles for many years, a close friend, Sandra Betters-Nadal, invited Verdell to New Testament Church (Church of Christ, Holiness). This invitation proved to be a pivotal point Verdell’s life. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Saviour and remained under the pastorage of Reverend Doctor John Plummer, Jr. until his passing. As a free and enlightened spirit, she worked for the Lord in the ministry witnessing door-to-door for Christ, feeding the homeless, visiting the sick and shut-in and serving in various duties in the church. She loved the work of the Lord and seeing others come to believe Christ.

In her later years she worked as a health/home care worker, always wanting to be of service to others.

Verdell leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Theresa (Joseph) Mata; five grandchildren, Danielle Whitman, Mendy Hayes, Christian (Sammyrah) Charles, Isaac Charles and Daniel (May) Mata; ten great-grandchildren, Landon Christian, Danae Jefferson, Christian Charles, Jr., Sky Charles, Layla Ramsire, Ocean Charles, Langston Charles, Talia Charles, Autumn Charles and Zion Charles; one brother-in-law, Marvin Caffey; one niece, Kimberly Caffey and three nephews, Ray Boone, Antoine (Jackie) Caffey and Quinn Caffey.

Verdell was preceded in death by her mother and father; her daughter, Constance Bishop Charles; son, Vernon Bishop and all her siblings.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

