YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyrone P. Spires, Sr., 70, beloved Father and Son, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

He entered this world on March 1, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, born to John and Bessie Spires. Tyrone was affectionately known by family and friends as “T-Bone”.

He is survived by his two daughters and five sons, 36 grandchildren,and 11 great-grandchildren, four siblings and a host of family and friends.

He was an avid Pittsburg Steelers’ fan and proudly sported his Steelers gear. He had a fondness for currency. He appreciated gambling and playing the numbers to the end.

Preceding him in death are his parents and four siblings.

At his request, a private memorial service has been held. You may send material gifts and tributes to his daughter, La Wanda Spires at cash app $lawandaspires or LaWanda Spires @zelle .

The ministry of comfort and transitional care has been entrusted to the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Youngstown.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Tyrone P. Spires, Sr.