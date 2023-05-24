MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Tyree Whitehead will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 8148 Ulp Street, Masury, Ohio.

Mrs. Tyree (Taylor) Whitehead of Masury, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. She was 92.

Tyree was born on February 7, 1931 in OakVale, Mississippi to Edward and Frances Taylor, the last of ten.

Upon leaving Mississippi in 1951, Tyree made her home in Masury, Ohio where she met and married Parrish Lee Whitehead, to this union brought forth five children. Tyree was devoted to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Although quiet by nature, Tyree was a very loving person with a big heart.

Tyree was a devout Christian and a dedicated member of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Masury, Ohio, during her early years, she sang in the choir and was a member of the usher board. Christianity was the path she walked and instilled in her children to follow.

A hard worker, Tyree was employed as a press operator at Howell Industries for 27 years; February 26, 1969 to August 2, 1996 when she retired.

Tyree enjoyed watching sports on TV. She was known for her cooking, no one could fry chicken, make potato salad, or bake a pound cake, like Tyree.

Left to cherish her in memory are three sons, Keith Whitehead (Vanessa) of Warren, Ohio, Daniel Whitehead of Masury, Ohio and Donald Whitehead (Jeanette) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and two daughters, Denise Bradley (late Jerry, Sr.) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Stacia Talbert (Feance I) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Aside from her children, she leaves behind eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Tyree Whitehead was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Parrish Lee, of 57 years; five brothers, Saxton Taylor, Carlton Taylor, Sedgie Taylor, Edward T. Taylor and Kenneth Taylor; four sisters, Melvenia Jones, Queenie Taylor, Evelene Bournes and Pauline McLendon and a grandson, Vincent Whitehead.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Tyree Whitehead.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.