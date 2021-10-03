Tullis White, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tullis White departed this life Monday, September 20, 2021 in Canton, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration in honor of Mr. Tullis White will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Freewill Baptist Church, 2817 Harmont Avenue, Canton, OH 44705. The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m until the start of service at the church.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements are handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc.

