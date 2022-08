CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Troy A. Wallace, Sr. will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Mr. Wallace departed this life Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Troy A T-Roy Wallace, Sr.