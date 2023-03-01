YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Trinina Crockett will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Crockett, age 24, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after a valiant battle against Sickle Cell and obtained her ultimate healing.

Trinina was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Trinina Conner.

To cherish her memory and uphold her legacy, she leaves her son, Keymoni “Tink” Williams, Jr., her beloved mother and siblings, her twin brother, Trenton Crockett, Rashohn Conner, Tyrell Crockett, of Atlanta, Georgia, DeShone Conner of Columbus, Eva Price-Conner, Ali Muhammad, LaTausha Muhammad, Ash’Lee McCoy-Conner, Emmett Conner Jr. and E’Liyah Conner, all of Youngstown, Bobby Crockett, Tekila Crockett and Ashley Crockett, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her uncles, Emmett Conner, Sr. of Youngstown, DaShone Conner of Columbus and Leon Butler of Largo, Florida; a host of niece and nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was a proud graduate of the Academy of Urban Scholars, Youngstown Campus Class of 2019, where she was recognized as the Most Memorable of her graduating class.

Nina Bina, as she was most affectionately addressed was strong, charismatic, resilient, determined, kind-hearted and a generous spirit. Although she fought for all 24 years of her life, She dedicated her last days to bringing awareness to Sickle Cell Anemia where you could watch her TikTok smiling and dancing through her many nights and days of hospital stays, she was truly a warrior.

Trinina was loved and reared by many, Bobby Crockett, Sr., Willie Wilkins, most importantly Randall Davis and throughout her adolescent to adult life, E.B Gowdy. She also leaves to cherish her son’s Godparents, Twana Martin and Daniel Levy.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Christine Brantley and Samuel Dubose.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

