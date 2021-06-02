Traphael D. Stubbs, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Traphael D. Stubbs will be held Saturday June 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Chapel Community Church 4075 Lamor Rd, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Rev. Tiffany Holden, Pastor will deliver the eulogy. Mr. Stubbs departed this life May 28, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call Friday, June 4, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Redeemed Sanctuary, 120 Elm Ave in Sharon, Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Grace Chapel Community Church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Traphael D Stubbs