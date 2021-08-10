Toyia Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Toyia Williams will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown. Ms. Williams affectionately known as Toe, departed this life Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Toyia was born on February 20, 1961 to Beatrice Odom and Jessie Odom.

Toyia grew up in Campbell and she graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1979. She furthered her education and became a nurse’s sssistant and worked for 20 years until her health failed.

She enjoyed singing, watching movies and spending time with her family. Toyia loved to sing and was an avid music lover. Her love of singing led her to the choir at Bethel Lighthouse Full Gospel Ministries.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her mother, Beatrice Odom and her Godsister, Jada Smelly, both of Campbell, Ohio; three children, Michelle Williams of Youngstown, Kristan Williams of Campbell and Rayshawn Williams of Youngstown; one grandson, Rayshawn Williams, Jr. of Youngstown; a host of aunts, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Odom and grandparents.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Toyia Williams.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.