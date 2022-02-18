YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mr. Torrey Sample will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Sample departed this life Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.