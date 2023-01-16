YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.