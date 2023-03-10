SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing cerebration in honor of Mr. Timothy L. Dixon will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Word of God Fellowship Christian Fellowship Church, 6101 S. Raccoon Road in Canfield, Ohio.

Mr. Dixon departed this life Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Timothy Dixon.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 12 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.