Tessia Loneille Day, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Tessia Loneille Day will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Tessia ascended to heaven on September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Tessia fought a good battle with lupus and renal disease. She received a kidney transplant eleven (11) years ago following the death of her niece, Melesia Liann Day.

She was born January 18, 1973 and raised in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of Thomas Lee Day, Sr., and Linda (Jerry) Martin.

She was a 1991 graduate of South High School of Youngstown, Ohio and received her B.A. in Political Science from Gannon University, Erie, Pennsylvania. Tessia made history at Gannon University by becoming the first African American “Student Body President”. Tessia was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Tessia was a Christian believer in Jesus Christ.

She was baptized at the age of eleven (11) at Eastside Church of Christ, Warren, Ohio. She frequented Believer’s Church in Warren, Ohio.

Tessia worked at Dollar Bank/Chase Bank for numerous years. She currently was working as a “Parent Engagement Coordinator” at Chaney High School, Youngstown, Ohio. She was very passionate and dedicated to her work she performed for Chaney High School. Tessia ran around for everybody and took little time for herself. Tessia loved working at Chaney High School – she loved the kids and the parents, and could always be found on her phone making sure things worked out for everybody.

Tessia’s favorite sayings were “At the end of the day, life is too short” and “One thing for certain and two things for sure”…. Tessia loved to talk, but she was the keeper of secrets. Tessia loved to cook soul food – her specialties were macaroni and cheese and greens, but everybody loved her lasagna too. Tessia was all about family.

Tessia leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Lloya Sianni Hopkins and Liara Lynn Shabrae Hopkins, both of Youngstown; her parents, Linda & Jerry Martin of Youngstown and Donna Day of Warren, Siblings; Thomas Lee Day, Jr., Robert Lee (Adrian) Bankston, Theresa Lynn Day, Terra La-Shell (Joseph) Roper, Kortina Denise Martin, Erika Taylynn Day, Jay Day, Jr., Linda (Edward) Long, Grandmother; Julia Redd, of Warren; Godmother; Cheryl Walker, of Youngstown; her significant other, Lloyd Hopkins, Jr. of Youngstown, her her stepchildren, Willie Hopkins, Quintasia Hopkins, Lloyd Hopkins III, Lamar Hopkins-Bailey, Kendra Hopkins, Malik Mills; Her Bestfriends, Trina J. (Bill) & Belinda Elaine (Stephen) Flemings, her godchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Tessia was greeted at Heaven’s Gates by her father, Thomas Lee Day, Sr., Grandparents, Willie C. (Cephonia) Day, Sr. & Willie C. (Mary) Day, Jr. and Arthur William (Anna) Redd, Sr., Arthur William Redd, Jr. and niece, Melesia Liann Day.

