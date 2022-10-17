YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Tarinda Michell Davis will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 20, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston St. in Youngstown, Ohio. Tarinda, 45 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Miss Davis was born December 1, 1976 a daughter of James Cuby Kelly and Georgette Davis.

She attended the Rayen School and was a majorette of Hagstrom House.

She was an extremely talented artist, and was a receptionist at Commonwealth.

She leaves the cherish her memories, her children, Torrance Davis and Jakyia Davis; her mother Georgette Davis; her brother, Terrance (Shaquala) Davis; her sister, Kathrine Davis; her companion, Ray Rob Jackson, all of Youngstown; seven aunts, seven, uncles; and the host of nephews nieces and many sisters of love, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by, her father, James Kelly; her son, Torrance (T-Rock) Davis; her great-grandmother, Sadie Bibbs; her grandparents, Willie C. and Daisy Harrell, Juanita McHellon and George E. Davis; her uncles, Willie Bibbs, Dwight Wiley, Tyrone Davis, Devin “DD” David , Jeffery Payne and her aunt Pauletta “Lois” Boudrey.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

